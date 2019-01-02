Well, it’s that time again: we make resolutions to get in shape, curb or eliminate bad habits, etc., etc. I got to thinking…we should be making some NEW New Year’s Resolutions, if only to make 2019 a bit more interesting. Feel free to share YOURS on our Facebook page; here are some on mine:
- I resolve to use the expression “at the end of the day” less
- I resolve to let my wife be right pretty much all of the time
- I resolve to to squirrel away enough band gig money to buy another 1966 Mustang
- I resolve to be better about trimming my eyebrows
- I resolve to walk away from social media arguments
- I resolve to stop pretending I like Ahi Tuna Salad
- I resolve to get another year of hosting the KUIC Morning Show under my belt
Happy New Year!
John Young