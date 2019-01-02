Well, it’s that time again: we make resolutions to get in shape, curb or eliminate bad habits, etc., etc. I got to thinking…we should be making some NEW New Year’s Resolutions, if only to make 2019 a bit more interesting. Feel free to share YOURS on our Facebook page; here are some on mine:

I resolve to use the expression “ at the end of the day ” less I resolve to let my wife be right pretty much all of the time I resolve to to squirrel away enough band gig money to buy another 1966 Mustang I resolve to be better about trimming my eyebrows I resolve to walk away from social media arguments I resolve to stop pretending I like Ahi Tuna Salad I resolve to get another year of hosting the KUIC Morning Show under my belt

Happy New Year!

John Young