Well, it’s that time again: we make resolutions to get in shape, curb or eliminate bad habits, etc., etc. I got to thinking…we should be making some NEW New Year’s Resolutions, if only to make 2019 a bit more interesting.  Feel free to share YOURS on our Facebook page; here are some on mine:

 

  1. I resolve to use the expression “at the end of the day” less
  2. I resolve to let my wife be right pretty much all of the time
  3. I resolve to to squirrel away enough band gig money to buy another 1966 Mustang
  4. I resolve to be better about trimming my eyebrows
  5. I resolve to walk away from social media arguments
  6. I resolve to stop pretending I like Ahi Tuna Salad
  7. I resolve to get another year of hosting the KUIC Morning Show under my belt

Happy New Year!

John Young

