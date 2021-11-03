New Hope’s 10th Annual Christmas Craft Fair 11/12!

      Weather Alert

New Hope’s 10th Annual Christmas Craft Fair
Friday, November 12, 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Saturday, November 13, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
New Hope Christian Fellowship
4910 Allison Parkway, Vacaville 95688
Phone: 707.446.4051
It’s New Hope’s 10th annual Christmas Craft Fair! Come browse a wide selection of handmade crafts and gifts just in time for the holidays! Enjoy a meal at our Christmas Café or a treat from our Bake Sale, and enter our raffle for the chance to win prizes while supporting a local college ministry, Chi Alpha at UC Davis!
