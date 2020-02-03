Need Help Preparing and Filing Your Own Taxes?
Take advantage of a free tax return service for anyone in the community with an income of $55,000 or less in 2018. Travis Credit Union sponsors the event – membership is not required to participate.
Earn It! Keep It! Save It! (EKS) is a coalition of Bay Area organizations that provide free tax preparation to households earning less than $55,000 a year. United Way Bay Area partners with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), churches, nonprofits, AARP and other organizations, such as Travis Credit Union, to share the free tax preparation effort across the region.
Please visit: earnitkeepitsaveit.org/what-to-bring/ for more information on the program and what to bring to your appointment.
Appointment Only
This site requires appointments. Please call 2-1-1 to schedule your appointment. Appointment slots are limited and filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Travis Credit Union Corporate Offices
One Travis Way, Vacaville
Saturday, March 2, 9, 16 & 23
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Walk-in Only
These locations offer on-site tax preparation with an IRS-certified volunteer preparer. Clients are served on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Vacaville Cultural Center Library
1020 Ulatis Drive, Vacaville
Feb. 9
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dixon Branch
1470 Ary Lane, Dixon
Tuesdays & Wednesdays, Feb. 4 – April 13
(Closed Feb. 19)
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cernon St. Branch
11 Cernon St., Vacaville
Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Saturdays, Feb. 4 – April 13
(Closed Feb. 9 & 19)
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Tues. & Wed.)
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Saturdays)
What to bring to your appointment
Your VITA volunteer will need the following tax-related items to prepare your basic tax return:
- Valid driver’s license or other state issued photo I.D.
- Social Security card for each individual listed on your return
- All W-2 forms for 2018
- Checking or savings account and routing number for direct deposit
- Your household health coverage information (1095-A, 1095-B or 1095-C)
Make your appointment today!
Simply call 2-1-1 and request a Travis Credit Union VITA tax appointment. 2-1-1 is an easy to remember three-digit telephone number assigned by the Federal Communications Commission for the purpose of providing quick and easy access to information about health and human services. A representative will assist you in scheduling your appointment.
For a list of all Solano County VITA sites, please visit earnitkeepitsaveit.org. For sites in Yolo County, please visit yourlocalunitedway.org