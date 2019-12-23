“Neat n’ Tidy”- The Art of Organizing

Start the year off with a promise to clean the clutter and organize. Pam Huseman, Professional Organizer, from Organized Solutions, will share with us her expertise and provide tips on how we can begin the path to a more organized way of living. Our program will take place on Tuesday, January 7 at 6:30pm, at the Vacaville Public Library – Town Square, 1 Town Square Place, Vacaville.
No reservations required.
For more information, call 1-866-57-ASKUS, or visit the events calendar at
www.solanolibrary.com.