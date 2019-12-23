Nature Hike at Lynch Canyon

Sat. December 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lynch Canyon
Nature Hike: This hike will take visitors westward along Middle Valley Trail leading to Prairie Ridge. Expect about a 5 mile hike at a moderate, but even pace over uneven ground. Muddy spots will have cattle prints. There are steep climbs over several hills with the longest at Prairie Ridge. It’s worth it to see the view of the northern San Francisco Bay and Vallejo. Hike leaves promptly at 9:15 from the parking lot. Docent guides will be discussing plant communities, landforms, and birds at Lynch Canyon pointing out highlights as we go. Bring boots, appropriate clothing, water and a snack. RSVP requested. COST: The hike is free, but parking is $6.00 at Lynch Canyon.