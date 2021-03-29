National Vietnam War Veterans Day 2021
We are honoring our nation’s Vietnam Veterans and their families for their sacrifice and service today. Why March 29th? On this date in 1973, Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was disbanded and the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam.
The American War Library estimates that approximately 610,000 American’s who served in Vietnam are still alive today.
Do you have a family member or friend who served to celebrate during Vietnam War Veterans Day?
Donna Perry