National Teacher Day 2021
As part of National Teacher Appreciation Week, today is the day that we officially recognize how awesome our dedicated educators are, not just today but everyday! Lets all make sure to recognize and honor the many contributions that teachers make in our lives and our kids lives.
And thank you to Solano County Superintendent of Schools, Lisette Estralla-Henderson for sharing this fun montage with some of the amazing staff at Solano County Office of Education.
How will you be celebrating National Teacher Day 2021?
Donna Perry