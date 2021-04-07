National Public Health Week
National Public Health Week is underway through Sunday April 11th. I talked to EMS Director for Solano County, Ted Selby, about ways that you can be a part of helping the community. Here is what Ted had to say..
This year is different from most years as there is a huge focus on public health and protecting people from the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As we recognize the accomplishments of Public Health and distance ourselves from others, please continue to wash and sanitize your hands frequently, and put on your masks to protect yourselves and others, let’s not lose sight of the fact that things are going to get better. Vaccines have been developed and are becoming more and more available and soon this challenge will be behind us. Until then, keep up the good work, keeping your distance, washing your hands, and covering your face. And when you can, be sure and get vaccinated!
Thank you Ted Selby!
What kind of healthy activities will you share with family and friends during National Public Health Week?
Donna Perry