National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony In Vacaville 9/16

The Vacaville Veterans Organizations and Auxiliaries Cordially invite you to attend the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony to be held on Friday, September 16th at 9:30 AM. The ceremony will be held at the Solano County Vietnam Veterans Memorial located at 630 Merchant Street in Vacaville.

This year’s keynote speaker is Carrie Pepper, author of, Missing on Hill 700: How Losing a Brother in Vietnam Created a Family in America. Carrie is the sister of Anthony Pepper USMC…Missing in Action…

April 6, 1968. This story is a poignant, heart breaking account of Carrie’s journey in search of answers.

We hope that you will be able join us for this very special ceremony that will pay tribute to our former prisoners of war who served this nation in time of crisis and it will also be a time to remember those that are still listed as missing in action. We look forwarding to seeing you there.

*Limited Seating will be available

Vacaville Veterans: American Legion Post 165 & Auxiliary, AMVETS Post 1776,

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 84, Marine Corp League Hallam Detachment

#1486, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7244& Auxiliary