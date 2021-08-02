National Night Out 2021

Tomorrow evening marks the 38th Anniversary of National Night Out! I spoke with Fairfield City Mayor Harry Price about this awesome event and here is what Harry had to say…
National Night Out in Fairfield is always very popular throughout the city, as residents welcome first res-ponders, city council and school district personnel and more, into their neighborhoods. Children get to explore fire trucks and police vehicles, plus they may receive special gifts too. More over, National Night Out is an annual community building campaign to promote police-community partnerships making our hometowns safer. We are Stronger Together! Thank you Harry.
What does your neighborhood have planned to National Night out?
Donna Perry