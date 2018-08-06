National Interview Day
By Donna Perry
|
Aug 6, 2018 @ 3:04 PM

August 9th is National Interview Day. I spoke with Midge Ortiz-Brown from Express Employment Professionals, and she offered these valuable tips to keep in mind before you step into your next interview.

1 Dress in work appropriate attire- clean, professional and ready to work!

2 Learn facts about the company with which you are interviewing before you arrive.

3 Actively listen and ask relevant questions, maintaining eye contact and positive body language.

4 Keep your interview answers short but full of your experience, skills and accomplishments.

5 Be sure to get contact information while you are at the interview,  and send a “Thank You” email that same day.

 

Thank you Midge!

Searching for a job may not be the most fun thing to do, but these tips can make you feel confident the next time you have an interview.

Do you have any helpful interview tips to offer?

 

Donna Perry

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Beyonce Helps Students Pursue Their Dreams Can The Traditional “Muscle Car” Find A Place In The Modern World? Are We Making Progress With Inclusion In This Country? Celebrating “Law Enforcement Appreciation Night” in San Francisco Will Banning Plastic Straws and Utensils Make Life Difficult? Memories of the Summer of ’81
Comments