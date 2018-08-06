August 9th is National Interview Day. I spoke with Midge Ortiz-Brown from Express Employment Professionals, and she offered these valuable tips to keep in mind before you step into your next interview.

1 Dress in work appropriate attire- clean, professional and ready to work!

2 Learn facts about the company with which you are interviewing before you arrive.

3 Actively listen and ask relevant questions, maintaining eye contact and positive body language.

4 Keep your interview answers short but full of your experience, skills and accomplishments.

5 Be sure to get contact information while you are at the interview, and send a “Thank You” email that same day.

Thank you Midge!

Searching for a job may not be the most fun thing to do, but these tips can make you feel confident the next time you have an interview.

Do you have any helpful interview tips to offer?

Donna Perry