National Horse Protection Day

March 1st is National Horse Protection Day, which helps bring attention to, and share information, that will hopefully lead to putting an end to the suffering of horses who have been neglected and abused.  Once the horses have been rehabilitate, many are available for adoption, and also enjoyed as therapy animals. Equine therapy,  is a treatment that includes equine activities in an equine environment. This type of therapy promotes physical, and emotional growth in persons suffering from ADD, Anxiety, Autism, Cerebral Palsy and more. Check out one of our local centers like Horse Play Therapeutic Riding Center in Dixon. Even if you don’t have a life style that provides a big enough area for a horse, you can always take the family out to admire their beauty at places like Rush Ranch on Grizzly Island Road, which is where I took this horse pic.

How do you feel when you hang out around horses?

Donna Perry

More about:
MARCH 1ST; NATIONAL HORSE PROTECTION DAY

