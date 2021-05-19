National EMS Week 2021

National EMS Week is underway now through Saturday May 22nd. This years theme is “THIS IS EMS:Caring For Our Communities”. It’s a great time to honor those front line heroes dedicated to providing emergency medicine that saves so many lives every day. I talked to EMS Director for Solano County, Ted Selby, about ways that you can be a part of helping the community. Here is what Ted had to say..
This year is different from most years as there is a huge focus on public health and protecting people from the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As we recognize the accomplishments of Public Health and distance ourselves from others, please continue to wash and sanitize your hands frequently, and put on your masks to protect yourselves and others, let’s not lose sight of the fact that things are going to get better. Vaccines have been developed and are becoming more and more available and soon this challenge will be behind us. Until then, keep up the good work, keeping your distance, washing your hands, and covering your face. And when you can, be sure and get vaccinated!
Thank you Ted Selby!
How can you continue to help care for our communities?
Donna Perry