This is the first time that I have been aware of the fact that November 7th is National Canine Lymphoma Awareness Day. Canine Lymphoma is something that my daughter Christine and my Grand Doggie Bochy have been dealing for for all of 2018. Bochy is a rescue dog and she only had him a short time before he needed to be treated for what the veterinarian thought was allergies, but it was Cancer. He was only 7 years old when he was diagnosed with Canine Lymphoma a little over a year ago. My brave daughter chose to have him on chemo treatments for most of the year. He would go into remission for a few weeks and then take a turn for the worse, and then they would start treatment again. Canine Lymphoma treatments are very expensive and I hope that someday someway they can cure this disease that is heartbreaking for all of us involved. The roller coaster ride continues now that he is off of chemo. I am just enjoying every minute with him one day at a time.

There are more then 30 types of Canine Lymphoma. If you have a four legged member of your family, please check your dog for enlarged lymph nodes, lethargy, loss of appetite, weakness, or weight loss.

Have you dealt with Canine Lymphoma?

Donna Perry