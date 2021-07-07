Weather Alert
Napa Valley Film Festival
Cinema Napa Valley
(CNV) and the
Napa Valley Film Festival
in conjunction with
Cameo Cinema
presents their annual outdoor
Sunset Cinema
film series. The evening of film, food, and wine under the stars this summer includes Apple Original Film “CODA” on August 6. The screenings, which start at dusk, will take place on the lawn of the
Charles Krug Winery
.
In the Apple Original Film “CODA,” seventeen-year-old Ruby is the sole hearing member of a deaf family—a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as an interpreter for her parents and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother. Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family, and the pursuit of her own dreams.
Tickets for the screening are $10 per person and guests are asked to bring blankets to sit on the lawn. Charles Krug Winery is located at 2800 Main Street, St. Helena, CA.
Tickets for the two events can be purchased at the following links:
·
·
CODA
–
https://www.
eventbrite.com/e/sunset-
cinema-coda-tickets-
160239090433
For more information visit
www.napavalleyfilmfest.
org
.
