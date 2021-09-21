Weather Alert
Announcements
Napa Valley Film Fest Goes Virtual for 2021
Cinema Napa Valley
(CNV) announced that this year’s
Napa Valley Film Festival
will take place as a virtual, online event with approximately 60 features, shorts, and documentaries available for viewing during the originally announced festival dates November 10 – 14, 2021. Film line-up and further details about 2022 events are forthcoming.
Five-day passes will be available for viewing this year’s films as follows:
· Full Access Pass: Unlimited access to the entire schedule of films is $99.
· Short Film Pass: Unlimited access to the line-up of short films only is $25.
· Access to individual screenings will be made available for $10 per film (subject to availability).
“After careful consideration of factors that could affect the safety and successful execution of an event in November, we have decided the cautious and prudent approach is to shift our focus this year to a virtual event. As we reimagine the festival’s future in a post-COVID world, we are excited about creating a new event in the spring that will entirely focus on entertainment storytelling emerging from the major digital streaming platforms,” said Rick Garber, Chairman, Cinema Napa Valley. “We want to thank our sponsors and community for their ongoing support.”
For more information visit
www.napavalleyfilmfest.
org
.
About the Napa Valley Film Festival
The Napa Valley Film Festival is presented by Cinema Napa Valley, a registered 501c3 non-profit organization headquartered in Napa, California. Cinema Napa Valley’s mission is to celebrate the cinematic arts and enrich the community by hosting year-round education and outreach programs culminating in presenting an annual world-class festival.
Visit
www.napavalleyfilmfest.
org
for more information.
Facebook
,
Instagram
,
Twitter
,
YouTube
September 22nd, 2021
