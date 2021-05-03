      Weather Alert

NAMIWalks Your Way – May 22nd, 2021 – National Alliance on Mental Illness Solano County

NAMIWalks will be a virtual experience again this year, united with NAMIWalks across the country. Join us on Saturday, May 22, 2021 for a United Day of Hope as we walk to raise awareness for mental health for all people.
NAMIWalks Your Way means instead of putting one foot in front of the other, you get to do it your way: participants get to use their creativity, with the main rule that we continue to advance towards our goal by leaps and bounds. The choice is yours on how you want to make this spring’s event fit into this spring’s reality.
Get creative! Walk 7,000+ steps, hula-hoop in the back yard, plan a craft day with kids, host a virtual bake-off, do a 5K on the treadmill…. the options are endless and all you need is your own creativity, determination, and willingness to participate. You can learn more from our Participant Guidebook.
#Trending
Alamo Elementary School Car Show and Craft Faire
FSUSD Public Safety Academy
NAMIWalks Your Way - May 22nd, 2021 - National Alliance on Mental Illness Solano County