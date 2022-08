NAMI Solano County is hosting our Peer-to-Peer education class starting August 18, 2022 from 5pm – 7pm until September 29, 2022. Classes will be held via zoom on Thursdays. Peer-to-Peer is an 8 week course that gives information on mental health and recovery. Peer-to-Peer is taught by peers and is confidential and FREE.

If you are interested in joining the Peer-to-Peer class in August register here:

https://tinyurl.com/Peer2Peer2022