NAMI Solano County Recognizes PRIDE Month 2024 All June Long

Pride Month has its roots in the Stonewall Uprising, which occurred in New York City in June 1969. The uprising was a turning point in the LGBTQ+ rights movement, sparked by a series of protests against police harassment and discrimination. The following year, the first Pride marches were organized to commemorate the anniversary of the uprising.

Over the years, Pride Month has expanded to encompass a wide range of activities, including art exhibitions, panel discussions, film screenings, and concerts. These events provide spaces for LGBTQ+ individuals to express themselves freely, share their stories, and create visibility for their experiences. Pride Month also encourages individuals and communities to advocate for legal protections against discrimination, work towards inclusive policies and legislation, and challenge societal prejudices that continue to marginalize LGBTQ+ individuals.

NAMI supports public policies that reduce mental health inequities for LGBTQ+ populations, like enforcing non-discrimination protections in health care and removing barriers to accessing appropriate mental health care. Members of the LGBTQ+ community experience mental health conditions at a higher rate than their peers, but often cannot access the mental health care they need.