NAMI Solano County Holiday Gift Bag Initiative

Dear Businesses and Community Organizations,
NAMI Solano County is seeking your support in providing Holiday Gift Bags
to adults living with mental illness. The Gift Bags will be distributed through agencies that
provide medical and case management services throughout Solano County. For many
individuals, this may be the only gift they receive at the holidays.
NAMI Solano County is committed to providing education, support, outreach, and advocacy
for individuals living with mental illness, their families, and the community at large.
Since the year 2000, we have created Gift Bags filled with various items that improve the
day-to-day lives of individuals with mental illness, such as toiletries, small clothing items,
and healthy snacks. These Gift Bags help individuals feel valued and cared for by the Solano
County community at a time of year when they may be experiencing greater depression,
grief, and loneliness. Also, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic poses additional challenges for
those living with mental illness, including health concerns and increased isolation.
Between 2017-2020, we were able to collect sufficient items to pack and distribute 1,700 Gift
Bags. With your help, we will continue to serve individuals living with mental illness in Solano
County and distribute another 350-450 Gift Bags this December.
Our Holiday Gift Bag project requires months of advance planning. For that reason,
we are reaching out to you now. Your financial contribution of any size will be greatly
appreciated.
● Financial contributions can be mailed to: Attn: Holiday Gift Bags, NAMI Solano County,
PO Box 3334, Fairfield, CA 94533
● Also, on your check, please note that your contribution is for Holiday Gift Bags
Businesses and organizations that provide over $50.00 towards this project will be recognized
in our e-newsletter and will receive a certificate of appreciation for their contribution. NAMI
Solano County is a 501(c)3 organization, Tax ID #94-3024777. Your donation will be 100%
tax deductible. More info at www.namisolanocounty.org