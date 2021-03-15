NAMI Solano County General Meeting
You are invited to join us for our Virtual General Meeting
Monday, March 29, 2021- 6:30-7:30 PST
“Human Trafficking and CSEC”
Jessica L. Peck DNP, APRN, CPNP-PC, CNE, CNL, FAANP, FAAN,
Clinical Professor of Nursing, Louise Herrington School of Nursing, Baylor University
Dr. Jessica Peck is an expert pediatric nurse practitioner and anti-trafficking advocate who provides
innovative, visionary, and award-winning leadership to develop and lead inclusive and diverse
interprofessional teams to provide outcomes of high-quality health care.
Dr. Peck is a recognized and published national expert about human trafficking. She served as founding
Chair of the Alliance for Children in Trafficking, a national campaign of the National Association of
Pediatric Nurse Practitioners Partners for Vulnerable Youth, where she worked with other national
organizations to equip healthcare professionals to combat human trafficking of children and advocates
for other vulnerable youth populations. Dr. Peck worked with the Office of Trafficking in Persons to
help create a set of core competencies for health care professionals caring for trafficked individuals.
She serves as the Lead Medical Consultant for UnBound Houston and helped create a statewide
continuing education and pass legislation mandating CE for all direct care providers in Texas.
To join the meeting, CLICK HERE.