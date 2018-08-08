My Father The Comedian

“The Silent Treatment

A man and his wife were having some problems at home and were giving each other the silent treatment. Suddenly, the man realized that the next day, he would need his wife to wake him at 5:00 AM for an early morning business flight. Not wanting to be the first to break the silence (and LOSE), he wrote on a piece of paper ‘Please wake me at 5:00 AM’ and he left it where he knew she would find it.

The next morning, the man woke up, only to discover it was 9:00 AM and he had missed his flight. Furious, the man was about to go and see why his wife hadn’t woken him up, when he noticed a piece of paper by the bed.

The paper said, ‘It’s 5:00 AM. Wake up.’

Men are not equipped for these kinds of contests.