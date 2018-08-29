My Father The Comedian, Part II

My father, I believe, is a frustrated performer.  He was an accomplished trombone player in his younger years, and I believe his inner-ham has found an outlet by sending me his “original” written works as show prep for the KUIC Morning Show.  His latest offering is a short collection of “You Know You’re A Red-Neck If” statements…enjoy:

You have the local taxidermist on speed dial.

You come back from the dump with more than you took.

                            You have a rag for a gas cap.

Your house doesn’t have curtains, but your truck does.

You wonder how service stations keep their rest-rooms so clean.

You can spit without opening your mouth.

You consider your license plate personalized because your father made it.

You have a complete set of salad bowls and they all say “Cool Whip” on the side.

           You’ve used your ironing board as a buffet table.

A tornado hits your neighborhood and does $100,000 worth of improvements.

You’ve used a toilet brush to scratch your back.

