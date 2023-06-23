“Musical Americana” Returns To The Vacaville Museum July 4th!

The Vacaville Museum presents their annual event, ‘Musical Americana’ on July 4 th from 1-3 pm in the Museum’s courtyard. This year, the Museum is excited to host Band of the Golden West’s woodwind quintet from Travis Airforce Base!

Come sit beneath the shade of the Museum’s elms, while listening to the ‘Golden West Winds,’ who are described as a “group of highly trained musicians” who have “delighted numerous concert audiences throughout the western United States. The versatile Golden West Winds perform a varied assortment of chamber music, ranging from the works of Bach to the ragtime of Scott Joplin — music that is ideal for all audiences. The distinctive atmosphere of these concerts bonds musicians and audience in an intimate musical experience.” The Museum welcomes these musicians, and the community to enjoy the patriotic music and more. Further, the Museum’s gallery will be open, with just one more month to take in their current exhibit “Solano Skies: A History of Aviation in Solano County.” Both the concert and the exhibit are free to the public, with donations encouraged.

The Vacaville Museum is a nonprofit, membership supported organization that is dedicated to collecting, preserving, and interpreting Solano County history. “Musical Americana” strives to integrate visitors into the arts and culture of their community. The Museum welcomes visitors for this event to bring their own chairs, blankets, and even beverages! Please call the Vacaville Museum at: 707-447-4513 with any questions. For more information on events please visit The Museum on Instagram @TheVacavilleMuseum or on their website, at: vacavillemuseum.org/events.