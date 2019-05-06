Saturday, May 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Rockville Trails Preserve

Mountain Bike Ride: Docent-led mountain bike ride at Rockville Trails Preserve. Please join us for an approximately 7 to 10-mile mountain bike ride with approximately 1,500 feet of climbing.

The ride will cover most of the trails at the site with scenic views and several interpretive stops. Experienced riders recommended with a hardtail or full suspension mountain bikes that are in good condition.

RSVP recommended. Meet at the red “Ice House” building at the corner of Rockville Road and Suisun Valley Road.