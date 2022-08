It’s time again for the annual Sarah Renee Phillips Memorial Run, bringing together motorcycle riders from all backgrounds and bike styles to ride through Solano County and raise money for Will C. Wood High School student scholarships! Riders gather at Miss Darla’s in Vacaville (110 Peabody Rd.) at 8:00 am on Saturday, August 27th. For more information and sign-up, call (707)-624-6310.