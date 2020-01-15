Morning Show Material, Dad-Style
If you’ve listened to the show with any regularity over the past several months, you’ve probably noticed that my father, John G. Young, has been providing jokes for both on-air and social media consumption. These humorous bits are decidedly corny, but the fact that my Dad is attempting to care about my career at all is astonishing and worthy of some introspection. You see, I come from a long line of successful attorneys, engineers and business people, so my father was less than thrilled when I opted to study Social Work and Creative Writing…he was even less thrilled with my decision to pursue a job in the entertainment business. Now he’s my unofficial joke writer…how the tables have turned.
John Young