Meals on Wheels Solano County is hosting “More than a Meal Fundraising Dinner” on Thursday, November 15, 2018.

The fundraising dinner at the will include a silent auction and a live Music By Outta-Kontrol Band.

Doors Open 5:30 pm

Dinner at 6:30 pm

Purchase Tickets: $85.00

This annual fundraiser supports Meals on Wheels Solano County to provide meals and more to seniors in our community. Our programs support health and wellness so seniors can stay healthy, happy, and in their own homes.

For More Information Call: (707) 425.0638