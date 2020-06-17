More And More Americans Support NFL Player Protests
When San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began taking a knee during the National Anthem in 2016, polls at the time showed that less than 30 percent of U.S. residents found the form of protest “appropriate.” But times have changed. The results of a new Yahoo/YouGov poll released last Thursday reveal 52 percent of Americans now fully support NFL players’ right to protest. The poll found that more younger people support the on-field protests, with 68 percent of those between 18 and 29 giving their nods of approval. By contrast, only 36 percent of people over 65 said they were on board with it. Some people are asking why, as long as these protests don’t get in the way of games, would anyone be bothered by them? This is a question every individual will have to ask themselves, but it is clearly time to recognize that Colin Kaepernick’s intent was never to disrespect our American Flag or promote some sort of weird anti-patriotic agenda. Lets’ Listen, Educate Ourselves and Be Active Anti-Racists.
John Young