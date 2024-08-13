Mondays Aren’t Supposed To Be This Awesome

Have you ever had an unexpectedly awesome day where everything was literally coming up roses…and it was a MONDAY? Now, I’m trying (especially as I get older) to live in the moment and appreciate every day – even Monday – but that first day of the work week still has some STANK attached to it due to its historically crummy vibe. So…let me break down my Monday, August 12th: I finished another award-winning Hometown Morning Show with Cynthia, I’m prepping for the next days’ show, when my wife calls and asks me if I’m able to meet her for a coffee date between some of the trainings she has that day. I say “sure,” because that sounds like fun (and she’s buying), so we meet up at a local coffee joint. No sooner do we sit down, when our son Jake sends a video of himself, accepting a call from his agent in New York, telling him he just got the role of Tommy DeVito in “Jersey Boys”! Our giddiness was interrupted by a social media notification that our other son Brett’s partner Sydney will be portraying Dorothy in the Broadway production of “Sunset Boulevard” opening in September! Before we could catch our breath, Brett ALSO informs us that he’s booked the role of Marc Harron in “The Boy from OZ” in Rochester in October! “Maybe we shouldn’t get up from this booth,” I say to Meg slyly. We eventually did leave the coffee joint, and when I returned home I had a message from the repair shop that was working on Brett’s 2013 VW New Beetle: “The messed up shift coupling was something we should’ve fixed the last time you brought the car in…it’s fixed now, no charge.” All that’s missing is hearing from our daughter Nicole that she won the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize!

Best. Monday. Ever.

John