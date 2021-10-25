Meyer Cookware Contest Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR Meyer Cookware Contest
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
Sponsor(s): KUIC 555 Mason Street. #245, Vacaville, CA 95688 and Meyer Cookware Outlet 525 Curtola Pkwy Vallejo, CA 94590 (collectively, “Sponsor”).
Participants must sign all contest release and waiver forms before accepting the prize.
Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.
VIA INTERNET – Go to KUIC.com and follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which may include your first and last name, address, telephone number, date of birth, and a valid email address, in the online entry form. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The Promotion administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.
VIA TELEPHONE – Listen to Hometown Mornings for your cue to call the KUIC contest phone number 707-448-5842 At the time of their call entrants must provide all requested information, including their first and last name, complete postal address (street, city, state, and zip code), email address, telephone number, and date of birth. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The Promotion administrator’s telephone system is the official time keeping device for the Promotion.
Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.
Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.
Winners of the online contest will be selected on Monday, 11/08/21 at 10am, using Aptivada contest platform.
Winners will be notified via email
iii. represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.