Memorial Day Volunteer Opportunities Are Available At The SVNC May 27th

Join the community at a Memorial Day Ceremony on Saturday, May 27th, sponsored by The Wreath Project and www.RememberAVet.net! All ages are welcome to attend this annual ceremony at The Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, starting at 9:00 AM. Volunteers are needed to assist with flag placement following the ceremony.

THEN, you can be a BIG help at The Memorial Day clean-up, Saturday, June 3rd: Volunteers are also invited to assist in the picking up of all those flags starting at 8:00 AM; no ceremony that day, just park near the section where you would like to help.

Both events are a great opportunity for the community, church groups, scouting organizations, military groups and corporate organizations to gather together and honor the men and women who served and are laid to rest on these hallowed grounds. More details at www.wreathproject.org or www.RememberAVet.net, or contact Susie Stocking at 707.249.5852. Thank You!