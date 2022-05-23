Memorial Day Ceremony at the Vacaville Elmira Cemetery, Monday, May 30th

The Vacaville Veterans will hold their annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Vacaville Elmira Cemetery, Monday, May 30, 2022 at 11:00AM. The cemetery is located at 522 Elmira Road in Vacaville. We will provide a limited number of chairs but we encourage you to bring your own chairs as well.
Our key note speaker will be James (Jim) Hardy who served as a combat photographer/artist during the Vietnam War. Combat artist Private James Hardy wanted his sketches of his fellow soldiers to represent their circumstances and what they were going through. According to Jim, “Never spent more than five or ten minutes on a sketch. I seldom signed my sketches, wanting the soldiers to sign them in their own handwriting as it made the sketches more personal. It was about them, not me.”
Joining us at the ceremony will be area Gold Star Mothers and Families; Ms. Benita Wilson, USAF Veteran; Dean McFarren, USCG Auxiliary; Vacaville Firefighters; members of the Air Force Sergeants Association; members of the Service Veterans of Northern California Volunteer Honor Guard; and members of the local Boy Scout community.
We look forward to sharing this day with our fellow citizens as we honor the memory of those who gave the last full measure of devotion in defense of freedom.
For more information, you can contact me at (707) 365-8384 or Lynn Jewell at (707) 365-5073.