Memorial Day 2021 with The Wreath Project at The Sacramento Valley National Cemetery

Memorial Day: We’ve received information from the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery regarding their plans for Memorial Day and are sharing them with you now. Volunteers of all ages are welcome. If you have any further questions, please call SVNC directly.
“While we can’t hold large public ceremonies, Sacramento Valley National Cemetery appreciates the support of its visitors, local communities, stakeholders and NCA team members; we will still honor our Veterans and service members with the solemn dignity and respect they have earned through their service and sacrifice. This year, VA permits volunteers to conduct mass placements of flags on graves over Memorial Day weekend, so long as the activity is conducted in a manner consistent with CDC guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID. Per NCA COVID-19 protocols and Executive Orders, all volunteers must wear masks, adhere to physical distancing requirements and avoid clustering.”
Volunteer Flag Placement as follows:
Saturday, May 29, 2021 @ 8 AM; Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, COL-1 & MW-A
Sunday, May 30, 2021 @ 8 AM; Sections 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, & COL-2
Volunteer Flag Pick up Day:
Saturday, June 5, 2021 @ 8 AM; ALL SECTIONS
More info at www.wreathproject.org and www.RememberAVet.net