Meet Children’s Book Author Matthew Gollub On April 15th In Vacaville!

Image Courtesy of Solano Public Library

Join The Solano Library in celebrating El Dia de Los Ninos/El Dia de Los Libros with picture book author Matthew Gollub! This lively performance will take place at the Vacaville Town Square Library, 1 Town
Square Place, on Saturday, April 15th at 11:00 a.m. Families will enjoy stories, music and more!
All ages welcome.
Matthew speaks English, Spanish, and Japanese. In his three “Jazz Fly” books, he even speaks jazz! Get ready to drum and chant along. Tips included to get kids READING! Book signing to follow. Look for his books at your local library including “Jazz Fly” and “Gobble Quack Moon.” This event will take place on the lawn next to the library, weather permitting, so bring something to sit on and join us for this fun time. For more information call 707-784-1547 or visit us online at www.solanolibrary.com/events

