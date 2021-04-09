Meals on Wheels Solano

Meals on Wheels of Solano County has been delivering meals to homebound seniors in Benicia, Dixon, Fairfield, Rio Vista, Suisun, Vacaville and Vallejo since 1977. Our Mission is to support senior independence, health and well-being by regularly providing nutritious meals and human connection.
Our registered dietitian plans all of the menus. All of our meals meet 1/3 of the daily basic nutritional requirements for older adults, follow the 2010 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, and meet state regulations for food safety and sanitation. We strive to limit sodium to less than 750 milligrams per meal, limit the calories from fat, serve whole grains, vegetables and fresh fruits for fiber. All meals are prepared and packaged fresh at our central kitchen in Suisun City, California.
Meals on Wheels of Solano County provided an average of 16,881 meals a month from July 2018 to June 2019 for seniors living in our community. Collectively, our wonderful volunteers and staff visited and checked on our seniors on a regular contact basis.
To find out more, or to volunteer, visit www.mealsonwheelssolano.org