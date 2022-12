Purchase and/or drop off your donation of a new pair of socks and/or slippers at Macy’s Fairfield! Bins are located on the first floor. All donated socks and slippers will be distributed to Solano County seniors receiving Meals on Wheels of Solano County services. More more information on Meals on Wheels Solano, visit www.mealsonwheelssolano.org, or call (707)-425-0638.