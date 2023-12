Image courtesy of Meals on Wheels Solano County

This winter, join Meals on Wheels Solano County in making a difference by donating socks, hats, scarves, and gloves to their first-ever Winter Drive for Seniors!

COLLECTION SITE: 95 Marina Center, Suisun, CA 94585

Questions?

Contact The MOWS Development Associate at 707-372-3274 or [email protected]!