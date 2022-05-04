Weather Alert
May Is Mental Health Awareness Month
MAY IS MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH.
Here’s what’s on NAMI Solano County’s Calendar of Events So Far:
May 7:
NAMIWalks Northern CA. 8AM-12PM,
William Land Park Sacramento
May 11:
Ending the Silence – Lunch & Learn for Parents and Caregivers, 12 -1 PM
Online –
Register Here
Additional May events to be announced; be sure to check out www.namisolanocounty.org
