May Is Mental Health Awareness Month

MAY IS MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH.
Here’s what’s on NAMI Solano County’s Calendar of Events So Far:
May 7:
NAMIWalks Northern CA. 8AM-12PM,
William Land Park Sacramento
May 11:
Ending the Silence – Lunch & Learn for Parents and Caregivers, 12 -1 PM
Online – Register Here
Additional May events to be announced; be sure to check out www.namisolanocounty.org
