Marriage-Enhancing Project For 2019: Vintage Camper Restoration

My wife Meg and I have tackled a bunch of fun and interesting projects in our 24 years together, including a Dune Buggy, an Organic Garden, and a fully-functioning Chicken Coup. With the beginning of our “empty nest” period commencing this past Fall (our youngest finally flew the coup, so to speak), we thought it might be a good idea to start a new project. Leave it to Meg to select a doozy: the partial restoration and return-to-glory of a 1964 Aristocrat 15ft Camper. As soon as Meg took me to see it (after she’d bought it, of course), I began to reframe what it would mean to actually “restore” this cool trailer. I figured we could simply put a little lipstick on the pig for a few hundred dollars, and begin camping in it rather than sinking our life savings into it so we could drag it to vintage camper shows. I figure my blog is a perfect place to keep track of the progress leading up to its’ maiden voyage. Improvements so far include:

New tires/re-packed wheel bearings

New electric water pump

New interior paint and cushion deep clean

Repaired mechanical doorbell (my favorite improvement…I ring it every time I walk by the door!). Stay tuned…

John Young