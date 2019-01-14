Mark’s Growing Center Crab Feed 2019

Join Mark’s Growing Center and friends for the Annual Crab Feed and support our group homes for developmentally disabled adults. Whether you have been attending for years or will be a new face at the event, we would love to see you! Invite all your friends and bring your favorite crab necessities for a great time with all proceeds going to Mark’s Growing Center.

 

Saturday, January 26, 2019
Elmira Fire House
Doors Open at 5:30 pm
$50 per ticket
$10 tickets for children not eating crab
*No Host Bar (drinks available for purchase)
*Raffle
*Dessert Auction

 

Ticket are available for purchase at Wasserman Travel and or by texting or calling at (530) 304-7431.

