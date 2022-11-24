Make Your Next Holiday Meal A “Virtual Food Drive”

Did you know you can host a food drive… without lifting a single can?

Virtual Food Drives are a fun and easy way to give back to your community and connect with friends and family this holiday season. These online fundraisers take less than five minutes to set up – and your support will go further than you can imagine!

A Virtual Food Drive makes a great addition to holiday parties, work events and wish-lists. And you’ll know you’re helping to make sure 1 in 6 of our neighbors can access nourishing food now and after the holidays.

The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano’s new Virtual Food Drive holiday toolkit has tips, tools and fun ideas from current Virtual Food Drive organizers that are sure to make your drive a success! Check out the Virtual Gift Guide to see how your drive can make a difference, then gather your friends, family and co-workers to give the gift of food! Get the details at www.foodbankccs.org today!