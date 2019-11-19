Make The Holidays Brighter For Neighbors In Need
The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI of Solano County, is recruiting people to help them put Holiday Gift Bags together for people in your home town who may not get much for The Holidays. By partnering with Walmart, NAMI is able to offer interested people a gift registry they can visit to help fill these gift bags: Walmart.com/cp/3774807. NAMI is ALSO putting together a “Bag Assembly Party” on Saturday, December 7th from 9 to 12 at Church of God, 930 Empire Street in Fairfield. Can you help bring a little light into someone’s holiday this season? Check out NAMI Solano County on Facebook and at www.NamiSolanoCounty.org
Thank you!
John Young