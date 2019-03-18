Be Part Of The 12th Annual Lynch Canyon Trail Run & Community Hike On Saturday, June 1, 2019 At 8:00am!

Register Now For The 5K, 10K, Or Half Marathon Run Because They Are Expected To Sell Out!

Run details at: lynchcanyontrailrun.org



Run, Skip, Hike Or Walk!

Teams Encouraged!

Costumes Encouraged!

To do the 5K, 10K, or Half marathon run:

To do the 2.5 mile community hike:

It’s free! Just show up!

Note though, parking is limited.

WHAT TO BE PREPARED FOR:

(1) All ages are welcome but they must be prepared for the following: routes include rugged, steep, and slippery hills that are full of sticky seeds and thorny plants. Expect rough, rocky, uneven ground.

(2) Lynch Canyon is home to wildlife and it’s a working cattle ranch—wildlife and cattle are free to roam as they please.

(3) In order to protect wildlife, cattle, and rare plants—and for your pet’s safety—dogs are not allowed.

(4) Take only pictures, leave only footprints.

(5) Maintain a safe distance from cattle and wildlife, and be aware that this is tick, mountain lion, poison oak, and potentially rattlesnake country.