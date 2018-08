Soroptimist of Central Solano County is honored to host LUNAFEST 2018, the 5th annual evening of fun, film, and friendship. Enjoy a wine and cheese reception at 6:00 pm, followed by this years’ films at 7:00 pm. A raffle will feature the works of local women artists. Proceeds from this event will allow Soroptimist to continue our philanthropic support of women and girls in our local community.

Thursday, September 6, 2018, at 7:00 pm Purchase Tickets