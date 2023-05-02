95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Richard “Dog” Brenneman To Speak At The Vacaville Museum on 5/7

Share
Lt. Col. (Ret.) Richard “Dog” Brenneman To Speak At The Vacaville Museum on 5/7
Image Courtesy of The Vacaville Museum

The Vacaville Museum continues their exploration of all thing’s aviation, with their next speaker presenting this coming Sunday, May 7th at 1 pm in the Museum Gallery. Lt. Col. (Ret.) Richard ‘Dog’ Brenneman, led a fantastic career beginning when he was commissioned as 2d Lt in the U.S. Air Force through the Air Force ROTC program at Indiana University on October 1, 1965, and went on active duty beginning October 12, 1965. On November 8 th , 1967, Brenneman was forced to eject over North Vietnam while flying his 26th combat mission and after spending 1,954 days in captivity, Capt. Brenneman was released during Operation Homecoming. Col. Brenneman’s final assignment landed him at Travis Airforce Base, and he made Solano County his home.
Brenneman’s career is further highlighted in his award of a Silver Star Citation, which reads:
On 13 November 1967: This officer distinguished himself by gallantry and intrepidity in action
in connection with military operations against an opposing armed force while a Prisoner of War
in North Vietnam. Ignoring international agreements on treatment of prisoners of war, the enemy
resorted to mental and physical cruelties to obtain information, confessions and propaganda
materials. This American resisted their demands by calling upon his deepest inner strengths in a
manner which reflected his devotion to duty and great credit upon himself and the United States
Air Force.
For his talk at the Museum, Mr. Brenneman will be detailing his harrowing experiences and his
personal history throughout his military career. He will give us insight and illuminate the way
POWs were treated and what went through his own mind as he experienced such cruelties.
The Vacaville Museum is a nonprofit, membership supported organization that is dedicated to
collecting, preserving, and interpreting Solano County history. The talk will take place at The
Vacaville Museum, located at 213 Buck Avenue in Vacaville on May 7th at 1 pm. The event is
FREE to the public, with donations encouraged.

Please call The Vacaville Museum at 707-447-4513 with any questions. For more information on future speakers please visit us on Instagram @TheVacavilleMuseum or on our website, Vacavillemuseum.org/events.

Recently Played

Bad HabitsEd Sheeran
6:36pm
Single Ladies (put A Ring On ItBeyonce
6:33pm
BeautifulChristina Aguilera
6:29pm
Ho HeyThe Lumineers
6:25pm
Time After TimeCyndi Lauper
6:21pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Register Today For VPEF's "Loop The Lagoon" Run/Walk Fundraiser On May 6th!
2

Join The Food Bank For This Year's "Nourish Gala 2023" on May 20th In Danville!
3

Singing the Record Store Day blues
4

SOMEBODY has been making The World a better place for 30 years!
5

Check Out The Food Forest Tour At Armijo High School's Garden on May 6th