Lt. Col. (Ret.) Richard “Dog” Brenneman To Speak At The Vacaville Museum on 5/7

The Vacaville Museum continues their exploration of all thing’s aviation, with their next speaker presenting this coming Sunday, May 7th at 1 pm in the Museum Gallery. Lt. Col. (Ret.) Richard ‘Dog’ Brenneman, led a fantastic career beginning when he was commissioned as 2d Lt in the U.S. Air Force through the Air Force ROTC program at Indiana University on October 1, 1965, and went on active duty beginning October 12, 1965. On November 8 th , 1967, Brenneman was forced to eject over North Vietnam while flying his 26th combat mission and after spending 1,954 days in captivity, Capt. Brenneman was released during Operation Homecoming. Col. Brenneman’s final assignment landed him at Travis Airforce Base, and he made Solano County his home.

Brenneman’s career is further highlighted in his award of a Silver Star Citation, which reads:

On 13 November 1967: This officer distinguished himself by gallantry and intrepidity in action

in connection with military operations against an opposing armed force while a Prisoner of War

in North Vietnam. Ignoring international agreements on treatment of prisoners of war, the enemy

resorted to mental and physical cruelties to obtain information, confessions and propaganda

materials. This American resisted their demands by calling upon his deepest inner strengths in a

manner which reflected his devotion to duty and great credit upon himself and the United States

Air Force.

For his talk at the Museum, Mr. Brenneman will be detailing his harrowing experiences and his

personal history throughout his military career. He will give us insight and illuminate the way

POWs were treated and what went through his own mind as he experienced such cruelties.

The Vacaville Museum is a nonprofit, membership supported organization that is dedicated to

collecting, preserving, and interpreting Solano County history. The talk will take place at The

Vacaville Museum, located at 213 Buck Avenue in Vacaville on May 7th at 1 pm. The event is

FREE to the public, with donations encouraged.

Please call The Vacaville Museum at 707-447-4513 with any questions. For more information on future speakers please visit us on Instagram @TheVacavilleMuseum or on our website, Vacavillemuseum.org/events.