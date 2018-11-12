Locals Reach Out To Help Fire Victims…Again.

One of the things that’s always struck me as unusually fantastic is the sense of community that is so obvious in Solano County; when there’s a need, it seems the residents here answer the call in a big way. And here we go again: ANOTHER life-altering, devastating wildfire that’s vanquished a community – in this case Paradise, just north east of Chico – and local residents are doing what they can to support the relief effort. YOU can help in a myriad of ways, including a safe and secure donation at www.redcross.org 🙂

John Young