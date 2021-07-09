Local Theater Is Back In A Big Way

      Weather Alert

Scott Watson as the baker, left, and Dae Spearing as the baker's wife rehearse a scene from "Into the Woods" at the Downtown Theatre. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic file 2014)

I’m an unapologetic Theater Geek, having raised three theatrical children with my spouse/mom-ager Meg Young…we’ve literally seen 12 different versions of “The Music Man” depending on which kid had a role in it at whatever theater in whatever town. Our daughter Nicole chose a scientific career, but our two sons are in the theater business, and business is back! Especially in Solano County, where Missouri Street Theater is getting ready to present the Stephen Sondheim Musical “Into The Woods” in the outdoor courtyard of The Downtown Theater in Fairfield on July 17th. According to The Daily Republic, this  musical blends the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests.” I can vouch for the awesomeness of this show personally, having seen my son Brett perform the role of the Evil Stepmother (in drag) in the University of Oklahoma production.

“It feels great,” said Downtown Theatre manager Dae Spering in an email to the newspaper. “We had 14 months to get ready for it so we are very prepared.” To get your tickets visit www.downtowntheatre.com 

John Young

 

