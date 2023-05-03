Local Hero Spotlight: Mickelina Monico and Monico Motorsports

I had the opportunity recently to interview 16 year old high school student and local Sprint Car racer Mickelina Monico about her charitable efforts to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The “Race for Research” benefit gala and Dixon Speedway Competition event were born from Mickelina’s love for racing and her commitment to community service and children’s health. Mickelina’s father Mark, who raced Sprint Cars in the 1990s, is a cancer survivor who instilled the value of “giving back,” according to Mickelina. After Mark recovered from his illness, he began to raise money for St. Jude’s, using racing as the “vehicle” for his efforts. After watching her father raise thousands of dollars for children’s healthcare this way, Mickelina started her own non-profit organization, “Race For Research,” with the goal of raising $50,000 for St. Jude’s. Combining her love for Sprint Cars with her contacts in the racing world, Mickelina has put together a sure-to-be-amazing two-day benefit that features a prize-heavy, race car driver waitstaff-filled gala at The Hilton Garden Inn on May 12th, and a rowdy Sprint Car race at The Dixon Speedway the next day. You can buy tickets online at: https://sjraceforresearch.maxgiving.bid/tickets

John Young