Local Family Is The Focus On Short Film About Autism
I had the chance to see a new 13-minute documentary, “Spectrum of Love,” that delves into a local Sacramento family’s journey through raising two of their sons’ who are autistic. The short film, produced by independent filmmaker Bo Magnussen through his production company Impact Movies, blends home video showing the progression of the children’s lives, augmented by present day interviews with family members who talk about their experiences in honest and emotional terms. I had the chance to interview Bo on The KUIC Morning Show; he talked about the film and the heartwarming, soul affirming story behind “the beauty that emerged out of a family’s struggle and acceptance of their sons’ development disorders.” The film was directed by Zen Zadih Pace; I’ve posted a preview here for you to see. Hopefully it resonates with you as much as it did with me…the lessons on struggle, perseverance and unconditional love are hard to miss and important to remember.
We are excited for what’s to come. In a year we completed 8 projects. Partnered with a major organization. Featured on multiple publications and radio. And we are just getting started. Join us on the ride!…..#shortfilm #movies #brands #brandedcontent #socialissues #movies #directors #cinematography #visuals #dp #art #creators #management #musicvideo #documentary #awareness #autism #me #follow #love #moms #dads #family #familytime #agency #cinematography
John Young